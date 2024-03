Convicted garda killer Pearse McAuley has been found dead.

He was part of the IRA gang that shot dead Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, who was a native of Ballylongford, in 1996.

Pearse McAuley was released from jail in 2022 after spending seven years in custody for stabbing his ex-wife.

It's believed the 59-year-old died from natural causes at his home in County Tyrone.