Garda Commissioner makes fresh appeal for information in relation to Jerry McCabe’s murder

The Garda Commissioner has made a fresh appeal for information in relation to the murder of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe.

The Ballylongford native died 27 years ago yesterday, when he was shot along with his colleague Ben O’Sullivan, while escorting a post office cash delivery van in Adare, Co Limerick.

Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan passed away last year.

Four men served prison sentences after pleading guilty to his manslaughter, but two other gang members remain at large and are believed to be living in Spain and South America.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says the investigation into the murder of Detective Garda Jerry McCabe remains active and is subject to regular review.

He’s appealing to the public, particularly in Limerick, for any information in relation to two individuals suspected to be involved in the murder who are living abroad.

Chief Superintendent of the Limerick Division, Derek Smart, says they continue to appeal for anybody with information, no matter how small they think it may be, to come forward.