A priest at the centre of a controversy over statements made during a mass in Listowel took part in a public prayer vigil in Tralee this afternoon.

Fr Sean Sheehy has been temporarily stood down from saying mass following comments he made regarding same-sex relationships, contraception and transgenderism during a sermon last Sunday.

Denis O'Connor, who attended the rosary today, says it is a monthly event was not organised as a rally.

It's an event Fr. Sheehy has attended before.