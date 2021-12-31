Advertisement
Contactless payment for parking progressing throughout Kerry

Dec 31, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council will award the contract for new parking metres, which will allow for contactless payment, early next year (2022).

The first phase of the council's upgrade, which will provide solar powered cashless metres, was rolled out in Killarney in 2019.

The second phase is now being implemented; the council has received tenders for the provision of such metres in Tralee, Dingle, Listowel and Ballybunion.

It's also examining the feasibility of a parking app that will allow for the payment of parking across the county.

The information was provided following a query from Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy.

 

