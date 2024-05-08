Advertisement
Construction of 89 houses in Tralee could begin by year end subject to planning and departmental approval

May 8, 2024 13:24 By radiokerrynews
The construction of 89 houses in Tralee could begin by the end of this year, subject to planning and departmental approval.

Labour councillor and Mayor of Tralee, Terry O’Brien sought an update on the Lohercannon development at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

This proposed development would include 44 one-bed apartments, 15 two-bed apartments, 10 two-bed houses, five three-bed duplex units and 15 three-bedroom houses.

Kerry County Council says it’s intended this phase of the development will enter the Section 179A planning procedure shortly.

It adds that subject to planning and departmental approval, and in the absence of any delays or challenges the development may commence on-site construction by the end of this year.

