120 new homes to be officially opened in Tralee today

Dec 8, 2022 10:12 By radiokerrynews
120 new homes to be officially opened in Tralee today
120 new local authority homes will be officially opened in Tralee today.

Minister for Education Norma Foley will officially open the properties at four different locations this afternoon.

Over 2,000 people are waiting for social housing in the Tralee area and these new homes will house almost 400 people.

They were developed by Kerry County Council at Rahoonane, Croogorts, Ballyrickard and Lohercannon.

Eight houses were developed at Rahoonane, a further 30 are located in Croogorts, while 21 were built in Cluain na Géise, Ballyrickard and 61 are in Cluain Láir, Lohercannon.

Some of the houses have been allocated to tenants already, and the rest will be allocated over the coming weeks; Kerry County Council says the process can take a number of weeks to complete.

