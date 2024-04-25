Advertisement
Construction company says planning refusal for Tralee housing development delays project by at least another year

Apr 25, 2024 13:50 By radiokerrynews
Construction company says planning refusal for Tralee housing development delays project by at least another year
A decision to refuse planning permission for 235 houses and apartments in Tralee has delayed the project by at least 12 to 18 months.

That’s according to Jennifer O’Shea, project manager with Ned O’Shea Construction, who was reacting to An Bord Pleanála's refusal to their application for the development at Lisloose.

The planning body overruled its own inspector's recommendation to grant permission for biggest housing development in the town in decades.

An Bórd Pleanála said it could not be satisfied that the proposed development would not unduly affect or preclude the provision of the Northern Relief Road, or materially contravene the Kerry County Development Plan.

Ms O’Shea says the company will resubmit for planning permission.

She's confident they'll get it as the refusal related to just one issue - the Northern Relief Road.

