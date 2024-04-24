An Bord Pleanála has been accused of delivering another "blow" to Tralee by refusing planning for one of the biggest housing developments in the town in decades.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehey was reacting to An Bord Pleanála's decision to overrule its own inspector's recommendation for the 235 unit housing development in Lisloose.

They cited the outer Northern Relief Road, which will connect MTU North Campus to Caherslee/Mounthawk as the sole reason for the refusal.

Kerry County Council granted Ned O’Shea Construction permission for the €70 million development at Lisloose in Tralee last November, subject to 32 conditions.

This was appealed to An Bord Pleanála in December.

Its inspector recommended that permission be granted.

Despite this, the board decided on a vote of two-to-one (2:1) to refuse permission on a single issue: that the development would impact construction of the Northern Relief road.

An Bord Pleanála says the Kerry County Development Plan prohibits development in areas identified for both the immediate and long term provision of roads.

Although some of the Northern Relief road project has been completed, the route of the remaining part of the strategic local road improvement scheme has not yet been finalised.

Councillor Mikey Sheehey has branded the decision a major "blunder":

A spokesperson for Ned O’Shea Construction has confirmed that they are going to reapply for planning permission.