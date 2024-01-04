Major Tralee housing development appealed to An Bórd Pleanála

The decision to grant planning for a major housing development in Tralee has been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

Kerry County Council granted 10-year permission for the development of 235 units at Lisloose, Tralee, subject to 32 conditions.

The €70 million development by Ned O’Shea Construction, was set to take place on a 9.2-hectare site off the Bracker O’Regan Road.

The proposed 235 homes are broken down into 76 one-bedroom apartments, 30 two-bedroom apartments, 38 two-bedroom houses, 83 three-bedroom houses, and eight four-bedroom houses.

In addition, a childcare facility and a small commercial unit are proposed, as well as space for 372 cars, and 349 bicycles.

Kerry County Council received submissions from local residents, and residents’ associations, which outlined concerns over the scale of the development and the increased traffic it would bring to the area.

The council attached conditions to the granting of permission, including that a revised traffic assessment be carried out on a day all nearby schools are operating.

The decision to grant permission has now been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála with one active appellant.

An Bórd Pleanála is due to decide on the development by April 18th.