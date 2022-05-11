Concerns raised over number of roadworks in Listowel

Concerns have been raised regarding the number of roadworks in Listowel.

Councillors called for assurances that roadworks, for the N69 Listowel Bypass, wouldn’t overlap.

An update was given on the bypass project at the meeting of the Listowel Municipal District.

The sod will be turned on the project by Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton tomorrow (Thursday).

The N69 Listowel Bypass comprises an almost 6km (5.95km) western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road. The total budget for the N69 Listowel Bypass, including design, land acquisition and construction is €61.83 million.

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors from Foxford, Co Mayo was awarded the contract for the project and works are ongoing.

Councillors were told that works on the John B Keane road would get underway in the second half of this year; they called for assurances that these works wouldn’t overlap with ongoing works in Cahirdown.

They also raised concerns about the traffic lights not working in Ballygologue, adding it was a serious safety concern; councilors felt these works should be expedited.

Works on the Feale River bridge are due to start at the end of May or in early June and are estimated to continue to mid-2023.

Councillors were told that the roads and MD offices are liaising on the works to minimise delays in the town.

The Ballygologue lights will be fixed as part of the works, although the council says it might be difficult to bring these works forward.