Advertisement
News

Concerns Kerry house prices will rise again if supply doesn’t increase

Apr 3, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Concerns Kerry house prices will rise again if supply doesn’t increase Concerns Kerry house prices will rise again if supply doesn’t increase
Share this article

House prices will rise again in Kerry, if supply doesn’t increase to meet demand across the county.

That’s the view of Managing Director of MyHome.ie, Joanne Geary.

She was speaking after the MyHome.ie property price report in association with Davy, for the first quarter was published this morning.

Advertisement

It shows the median asking price for a property in Kerry is now €227,500; that’s a rise of over 6%, or €12,500, compared with this time last year.

Joanne Geary says she’s concerned by the 30% reduction in supply in Kerry:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus