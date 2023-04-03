Concerns Kerry house prices will rise again if supply doesn’t increase

House prices will rise again in Kerry, if supply doesn’t increase to meet demand across the county.

That’s the view of Managing Director of MyHome.ie, Joanne Geary.

She was speaking after the MyHome.ie property price report in association with Davy, for the first quarter was published this morning.

Advertisement

It shows the median asking price for a property in Kerry is now €227,500; that’s a rise of over 6%, or €12,500, compared with this time last year.

Joanne Geary says she’s concerned by the 30% reduction in supply in Kerry: