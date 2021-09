Concern is growing for a west Limerick man who has been missing for over a fortnight.

61-year-old Jack Keane was last seen at his home in Upper Athea on September 15th.

Abbeyfeale District Search and Rescue has been carrying out daily searches for Mr Keane in locations around Athea and are appealing for more volunteers to join them.

Nuala Cusack from the group is urging anyone with information to come forward; she has the following description of the missing man: