Advertisement
News

Compensation for Waterville mink farm after fur farming is banned

Oct 19, 2021 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Compensation for Waterville mink farm after fur farming is banned Compensation for Waterville mink farm after fur farming is banned
American mink https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:American_Mink_-_White.jpg
Share this article

Government ministers are set to approve a bill today that will ban fur farming.

Around 120,000 mink are currently on Irish farms, and the ban will begin early next year.

A compensation package of up to 8 million euro for three active mink fur farms in Kerry, Laois and Donegal will also be approved.

Advertisement

The mink farm in Kerry is located near Lough Currane, Waterville.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is a member of the Oireachtas agriculture committee - he says the farmers deserve that:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus