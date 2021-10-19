Compensation for Waterville mink farm after fur farming is banned

Government ministers are set to approve a bill today that will ban fur farming.

Around 120,000 mink are currently on Irish farms, and the ban will begin early next year.

A compensation package of up to 8 million euro for three active mink fur farms in Kerry, Laois and Donegal will also be approved.

The mink farm in Kerry is located near Lough Currane, Waterville.

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice is a member of the Oireachtas agriculture committee - he says the farmers deserve that: