Community groups and organisation can participate in County Clean-Up until Sunday

Community groups and organisation are being reminded that they can participate in the County Clean-Up until Sunday.

The County Clean-Up was scheduled to take place last Saturday, however, it had to be postponed as a status orange weather warning was issued as Storm Kathleen made landfall.

KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, who are organising the County Clean-Up, extended the timeframe and are reminding people they participating groups that they can collect litter until this Sunday, April 14th.