Community groups and organisation can participate in County Clean-Up until Sunday

Apr 9, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Community groups and organisation can participate in County Clean-Up until Sunday
Pictured at the launch are Breda Moriarty, Environmental Awareness Officer and Moira Murrell, Chief Executive, Kerry County Council with Cllr. Jim Finucane, Mayor of Kerry and Tadgh Healy, KWD. Photo: Pauline Dennigan
Community groups and organisation are being reminded that they can participate in the County Clean-Up until Sunday.

The County Clean-Up was scheduled to take place last Saturday, however, it had to be postponed as a status orange weather warning was issued as Storm Kathleen made landfall.

KWD Recycling and Kerry County Council, who are organising the County Clean-Up, extended the timeframe and are reminding people they participating groups that they can collect litter until this Sunday, April 14th.

