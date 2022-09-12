Commercial rates in Kerry set to be revalued

Commercial rates in Kerry are set to be revalued.

This follows the deferral of the National Revaluation Programme due to Covid-19.

Residential property and agricultural lands aren’t rateable so won’t be affected by the revaluation.

Commercial rates are imposed by local authorities by reference to the rateable value of each property, as determined by the Valuation Office.

The National Revaluation Programme provides for the ongoing revaluation of all rateable property, but due to COVID-19, it had been deferred.

The Commissioner of Valuation has now revoked the Valuation Orders made for Kerry and six other councils, and made new orders which allow for revaluations.

All occupiers of rateable property in Kerry should shortly receive a Proposed Valuation Certificate, stating the proposed valuation in relation to their property.

A Valuation Manager has been appointed to assess the value of each rateable property as of February 1st 2022.

It’s envisaged new valuations will be published on September 22nd 2023, and will become effective for rating purposes from January 1st 2024.

These revaluations will take account of contemporary rental levels.

While an individual occupier’s rates liability may increase or decrease, the revaluation will not increase the overall commercial rates income of Kerry County Council.