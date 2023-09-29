Clinics in Kerry next week for queries on commercial rate revaluations

Clinics are being held all over Kerry next week to deal with queries on the revaluation of properties for commercial rates.

The revaluation process has now reached the closing stage where Final Valuation Certificates are being issued.

Revaluation (REVAL) 2023 is a national programme by the Valuation Division of Tailte Éireann, formerly The Valuation Office.

In September last year (2022), the Commissioner of Valuation revoked existing Valuation Orders for the revaluation of commercial and industrial properties in Kerry.

Proposed Valuation Certificates were then issued to 90% of Kerry County Council ratepayers that month, with the remaining being issued between February and May this year.

The process has now reached the final stage, with Final Valuation Certificates issued on September 15th; they’ll take effect from January 1st 2024.

The valuation on these certificates is not what a rate payer pays; this is calculated by multiplying the property valuation on the certificate, by the Annual Rate on Valuation (ARV), which will be set by Kerry councillors at the council budget meeting next month (November).

Walk-in clinics are being held next week to give rate payers an opportunity to discuss their valuation with valuers from Tailte Éireann.

Ratepayers must bring their Valuation Certificates with them to the walk-in clinics.

On Monday there will be clinics at the Dingle Creativity & Innovation Hub (V92 P9NX) and the Kenmare Innovation Centre (V93 XK83).

Tuesday, officers from the Valuation Office will be at Killorglin Area Services Office (V93 E221) and Cahersiveen Library (V23 H523).

On Wednesday, there will be clinics at the Kerry Writers Museum, Listowel (V31 RD93) and the Killarney Municipal Area Office (V93 KH5V).

Thursday, officers from the Valuation Office will again be at the Killarney Municipal Area Office (V93 KH5V), as well as the Adult Education Centre, Dromtacker, Tralee (V92 HK52).

On Friday the Adult Education Centre, Dromtacker, Tralee (V92 HK52) and An Riocht in Castleisland (V92XV82).

All clinics are between 10am to 4pm.

If ratepayers aren’t happy with any details in their Valuation Certificate, they have a right of appeal to an independent body, the Valuation Tribunal, by October 19th - see valuationtribunal.ie for full details.

Tailte Éireann’s REVAL 2023 Support Team can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01-5846753.

Phone lines are open from 9am to 1pm, and 2 to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Website: www.tailte.ie