Child receives settlement in South Kerry CAMHS High Court action

A child prescribed inappropriate medication while undergoing treatment with South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) has settled a High Court action.

The settlement of €110,000.00 was ruled before Ms. Justice Carmel Stewart in the High Court yesterday.

The child involved was started on multiple inappropriate prescriptions, including an anti-psychotic drug, when he was five years of age.

The boy was continued on the medication for approximately 3 years.

As a result of these prescriptions he was turned into a violent individual, since being taken off the medication he has recovered very well.

The boy was represented by David Sutton SC with Richard Liston BL instructed by Adrian Hegarty of Malone Hegarty Solicitors Killarney.