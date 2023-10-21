Advertisement
News

Child receives settlement in South Kerry CAMHS High Court action

Oct 21, 2023 16:35 By radiokerrynews
Child receives settlement in South Kerry CAMHS High Court action
Share this article

A child prescribed inappropriate medication while undergoing treatment with South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) has settled a High Court action.

The settlement of €110,000.00 was ruled before Ms. Justice Carmel Stewart in the High Court yesterday.

The child involved was started on multiple inappropriate prescriptions, including an anti-psychotic drug, when he was five years of age.

Advertisement

The boy was continued on the medication for approximately 3 years.

As a result of these prescriptions he was turned into a violent individual, since being taken off the medication he has recovered very well.

The boy was represented by David Sutton SC with Richard Liston BL instructed by Adrian Hegarty of Malone Hegarty Solicitors Killarney.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry International Film Festival Maureen O’Hara Award presented
Advertisement
Banna Rescue marks 40th anniversary
Killarney National Park Samhain Autumn Gathering takes place this weekend
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry to meet Cork or Limerick in Munster semi
Saturday afternoon local basketball results
Kerry U17s lose to late goal
Saturday afternoon local GAA results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus