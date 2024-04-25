Advertisement
Celebrations today as University Hospital Kerry turns 40

Apr 25, 2024 13:46 By radiokerrynews
Celebrations today as University Hospital Kerry turns 40
Past and present staff of University Hospital Kerry are gathering today, to celebrate the hospital's 40th anniversary.

Earlier today, three trees were planted at the site to mark the occasion, and a specially-commissioned flag was raised.

The day's festivities will also include a Mass and the screening of a video, featuring old images from decades past at the hospital.

 

University Hospital Kerry was originally known as St Catherine's and was located at Rathass, where Kerry County Council headquarters are now situated.

It currently employs over 1,500 staff and is the third largest hospital in the South/South West Hospital Group.

Jimmy O'Connor from Scartaglen is a porter at the hospital and is one of its long-serving staff, having started out in the maintenance department in 1982 when it was still St Catherine's.

He pays tribute to the nuns who worked there in the early days, and says it's a job where you meet people at all stages of life:

Manager of the hospital Mary Fitzgerald says it's the staff at UHK, that make it such a special place:

