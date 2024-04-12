University Hospital Kerry seeks to recruit radiographer

University Hospital Kerry is seeking to recruit a radiographer.

A report, published by HIQA in February last year, noted that staffing levels and reporting backlogs in UHK’s radiology department remained a particular concern for the health watchdog.

That report highlighted the hospital’s radiology department, which was previously the focus of a major review, was understaffed and experiencing a backlog in reporting.

This position is advertised as temporary and whole time.

The closing date for applications is April 26th at 12noon; informal enquiries can be made to Anna Marie O’Flaherty, Radiography Services Manager 1, by email on [email protected] or by calling 066 7184000.