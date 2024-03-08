Advertisement
Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD says state needs to do better in choosing where to house asylum seekers

Mar 8, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Cathaoirleach of Kenmare MD says state needs to do better in choosing where to house asylum seekers
Norma Moriarty Cathaoirleach Kenmare Municipal District June 2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District says the state needs to do better in choosing where to house asylum seekers and refugees.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty was reacting to the news that the 12-bedroom Sea Lodge Hotel in Waterville will house 33 international protection applicants, made up of families.

Cllr Moriarty, who’s from Waterville, was part of a delegation of the Tascfhórsa Uíbh Ráthaigh which met Health Minister Stephen Donnelly this week about the shortage of GPs in South Kerry.

She says the Kenmare Municipal District has done an excellent job in taking in asylum seekers and refugees, but the state cannot keep relying on this area to accommodate more people.

Cllr Moriarty added there needs to be a wider scope for looking at the areas in which international protection applicants can be accommodated.

