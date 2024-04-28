Provincial Championships review/preview

Armagh are into the UIster senior football championship final, where they will play either Donegal or Tyrone.

Kieran McGeeney's side edged Down by 13 points to 2-6 in Clones.

Substitute Jason Duffy scored the winning point in stoppage time for the Orchard County.

Wexford suffered a shock defeat to Antrim in the Leinster senior hurling championship.

Antrim won on a scoreline of 2-22 to 2-20 at Corrigan Park.

Dublin earned their first win of the round robin with a five point defeat of Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

After both counties lost last weekend, there's a huge amount on the line for the senior hurlers of Cork and Clare today.

Their Munster championship round robin game begins at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 2pm.

That match is followed in the province by the meeting of All Ireland champions Limerick and Tipperary at the Gaelic Grounds from 4 o'clock.

In the Leinster senior hurling championship, Galway and Kilkenny clash at Pearse Stadium from 2pm.

The second Ulster senior football championship semi final sees Donegal play Tyrone at Celtic Park - with throw in at 2.

Armagh haven't won an Ulster title since 2008.

There's a Leinster senior football semi final double header at Croke Park today.

Kildare and Louth go head to head at 1.45.

And then provincial kingpins Dublin face Offaly from 4.

In ladies football, All Ireland champions Dublin go to Portlaoise for a meeting with Laois in the Leinster Championship.

The other game sees Meath play Kildare at Pairc Tailteann.

Both games throw in at 2pm.