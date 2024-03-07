Sea Lodge Hotel in Waterville to house 33 international protection applicants

The Sea Lodge Hotel in Waterville is to accommodate 33 international protection applicants according to a briefing sent to county councillors this afternoon.

The Department of Integration has engaged the hotel on a one year contract.

The 12 bedroom Sea Lodge Hotel in Waterville is on Main Street and has been contracted to take in 33 international protection applicants made up of families.

The Department of Integration has issued a briefing to local councillors this afternoon advising them of the development.

According to the briefing the hotel, which was renovated in 2015, has all the required fire and safety certificates.

It is not known when the international protection applicants will be arriving at the hotel.

Waterville already accommodates 130 Ukrainian refugees.

The move is likely to raise concerns over medical services in the area as a task force looking to solve GP shortages in the Iveragh Peninsula met with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly yesterday.