Advertisement
Sport

Women's National League review

Apr 28, 2024 09:23 By radiokerrysport
Women's National League review
Share this article

In the Women's National League, it ended

Bohemians 2 Treaty United 1,

Peamount nil Galway United nil.

Advertisement

Wexford nil Shelbourne 1,

Sligo Rovers nil, Cork City 1

And Athlone 3 DLR Waves nil.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry team named for Munster final today
Advertisement
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Sunday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry team named for Munster final today
Kerry FC academy sides play today
Sunday local soccer fixtures & results
Kerry win at Cork Harlequins
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus