Women's National League review

In the Women's National League, it ended
Bohemians 2 Treaty United 1,
Peamount nil Galway United nil.
Wexford nil Shelbourne 1,
Sligo Rovers nil, Cork City 1
And Athlone 3 DLR Waves nil.
