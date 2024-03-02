Advertisement
News

Castlemaine murder victim to be laid to rest today

Mar 2, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Castlemaine murder victim to be laid to rest today
Patrick Paddy O Mahony
Share this article

The funeral will take place today for the man who was murdered in Castlemaine.

The body of Patrick 'Paddy' O'Mahony of Ballyreameen, Castlemaine was discovered at his home on Sunday.

His funeral Mass will take place in Kiltallagh Church at 12 noon today (Saturday, March 2nd).

Advertisement

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A Tipperary man has been charged with the murder of Mr O’Mahony; he’s has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Tralee District Court via video link next week.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Elected councillors to write to HSE and health minister requesting accommodation for staff at Dingle Hospital
Advertisement
Kerry man appointed as EY Cork office managing partner
Tralee company named ERM end-to-end Solution of the Year
Advertisement

Recommended

7 race card at Navan this afternoon
Kerry host Dublin at lunchtime
Derry against Dublin tonight
Leaders Liverpool at Forest this afternoon
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus