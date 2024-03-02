Castlemaine murder victim to be laid to rest today

The funeral will take place today for the man who was murdered in Castlemaine.

The body of Patrick 'Paddy' O'Mahony of Ballyreameen, Castlemaine was discovered at his home on Sunday.

His funeral Mass will take place in Kiltallagh Church at 12 noon today (Saturday, March 2nd).

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A Tipperary man has been charged with the murder of Mr O’Mahony; he’s has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Tralee District Court via video link next week.