Advertisement
News

Tipperary man remanded in custody charged with murder of Paddy O’Mahony

Feb 28, 2024 17:53 By radiokerrynews
Tipperary man remanded in custody charged with murder of Paddy O’Mahony
Paddy O'Mahony Photo: Facebook
Share this article

A Tipperary man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of Castlemaine man Paddy O’Mahony.

66-year-old Thomas Carroll of 25 Brookway, Clonmel, Tipperary, appeared in Tralee District Court earlier this afternoon.

Mr Carroll faces a single charge, which is that he murdered Paddy O’Mahony at Ballyrameen, Castlemaine, on Saturday last, contrary to common law.

Advertisement

Gardaí discovered the body of Mr O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, at his property in Castlemaine on Sunday morning.

Detective Garda Mark O’Sullivan from Tralee garda station gave evidence that he arrested Mr Carroll at New Road, Tralee, at 11:11 this morning.

He charged Mr Carroll at noon, and Mr Carroll made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Advertisement

Judges in the District Court cannot allow bail on a murder charge, so Mr Carroll was remanded in custody to Cork Prison.

He will appear again at Tralee District Court next Wednesday, March 6th, via video link.

His solicitor, Pat Mann, handed a statement of means into the court, and Judge John King agreed to allow free legal aid.

Advertisement

Judge King also granted Mr Mann’s request that his client receive all his prescription medication, and receive all appropriate medical attention.

Mr Mann told the court that Mr Carroll will be applying for bail in the High Court.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Astellas to take over lease of empty IDA facility in Tralee
Advertisement
TD says Kerry children deserve better mental health services
The Kerry well that will help hundreds in deprivation in Kenya
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry Swimmer Becomes World Champion
Astellas to take over lease of empty IDA facility in Tralee
The Kerry well that will help hundreds in deprivation in Kenya
Tipperary man appears in court charged with murder of Paddy O’Mahony
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus