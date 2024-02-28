A Tipperary man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of Castlemaine man Paddy O’Mahony.

66-year-old Thomas Carroll of 25 Brookway, Clonmel, Tipperary, appeared in Tralee District Court earlier this afternoon.

Mr Carroll faces a single charge, which is that he murdered Paddy O’Mahony at Ballyrameen, Castlemaine, on Saturday last, contrary to common law.

Gardaí discovered the body of Mr O’Mahony, who was in his 80s, at his property in Castlemaine on Sunday morning.

Detective Garda Mark O’Sullivan from Tralee garda station gave evidence that he arrested Mr Carroll at New Road, Tralee, at 11:11 this morning.

He charged Mr Carroll at noon, and Mr Carroll made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Judges in the District Court cannot allow bail on a murder charge, so Mr Carroll was remanded in custody to Cork Prison.

He will appear again at Tralee District Court next Wednesday, March 6th, via video link.

His solicitor, Pat Mann, handed a statement of means into the court, and Judge John King agreed to allow free legal aid.

Judge King also granted Mr Mann’s request that his client receive all his prescription medication, and receive all appropriate medical attention.

Mr Mann told the court that Mr Carroll will be applying for bail in the High Court.