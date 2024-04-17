Advertisement
News

Castleisland District Heritage chair praises people who drove campaign for posthumous pardon

Apr 17, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
The chair of Castleisland District Heritage is paying tribute to everyone who drove the campaign for the posthumous pardon for two Kerry men hanged in the 1800s.

Sylvester Poff and James Barrett were hanged in 1883 after being convicted of the murder of Thomas Browne at his farm in Dromoultan.

The Castleisland group maintained the two men were innocent, and led the campaign to get them pardoned; yesterday, Cabinet approved the pardons for both men.

It’s the group’s second successful campaign, after President Michael D Higgins granted a posthumous pardon to Cordal man John Twiss in 2021.

John Roche says receiving this pardon means a lot for the families:

John Roche praised all those who worked to help clear the injustice in the cases of Poff and Barrett:

 

