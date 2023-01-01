Advertisement
Castleisland baby first to be born in Kerry this year

Jan 1, 2023 11:01 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland baby first to be born in Kerry this year
A Castleisland baby was the first born in the county this year.

Anne Marie Aherne from Castleisland gave birth to a baby boy in University Hospital Kerry.

He was born at seven minutes past one this morning.

