Castleisland baby first to be born in Kerry this year

A Castleisland baby was the first born in the county this year.
Anne Marie Aherne from Castleisland gave birth to a baby boy in University Hospital Kerry.
He was born at seven minutes past one this morning.
Advertisement
A Castleisland baby was the first born in the county this year.
Anne Marie Aherne from Castleisland gave birth to a baby boy in University Hospital Kerry.
He was born at seven minutes past one this morning.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus