Canoeing Ireland working with third level clubs following death of student on Kerry river

Canoeing Ireland says it’s working closely with third level institutions to ensure all university and college clubs are registered with them.

This follows the recent publication of a Marine Casualty Investigation Board report into the death of a University of Limerick Kayak Club member on a Kerry river.

21-year-old Aisling O'Connor from Ballyshannon, Co Donegal drowned, and a second male student had to be resuscitated following the incident on the Upper Caragh River near Glencar on November 2nd 2019.

A group of 27 students from the University of Limerick Kayak Club were taking part in the event, and the Marine Casualty Investigation Board report into it found the trip wasn’t suitable for all participants.

In response, Canoeing Ireland says the safety of all paddlesports participants is its number one concern.

It says all clubs registered to Canoeing Ireland are required to operate within its safety guidelines, and are supported to do so; these guidelines ensure any activity is done in the safest possible manner.

