CAMHS review to take a year longer than expected

Sep 9, 2024 12:24 By radiokerrynews
CAMHS review to take a year longer than expected
A major review of cases at a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service facility in North Kerry, will take a year longer than expected.

That's according to the Irish Independent which reported that a significant number of service users have received apologies about the standard of their care.

The review of CAMHS was launched against the backdrop of the scandal at the neighbouring South Kerry CAMHS unit involving diagnostic failings and the inapporopriate prescribing of anti-psychotic medication.

The review, covering 300 files, was due to finish by December last year.

The new deadline is now the end of this year.

All files open at North Kerry CAMHS as of November 21, 2022, are included.

A report found 240 children received "risky" treatment, with 46 cases showing serious harm.

