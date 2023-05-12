Calls for more Garda patrols around Tralee to combat anti-social behaviour

There needs to be more Garda patrols around Tralee town to combat anti-social behaviour.

That’s according to Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley.

He was speaking after a business woman on Market Street in Tralee stated she was considering permanently closing her business due to anti-social behaviour in the area.

The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, says drug-taking and dealing along with other anti-social behaviour are regular occurrences outside her premises on Market Street.

Cllr Cathal Foley says anti-social behaviour is an issue in many parts of the county, and says more Gardai are needed on the ground:

Councillor Cathal Foley believes the housing crisis also plays a role in the anti-social behaviour in Tralee.

He says a lot of homeless people are being sent to Tralee and a minority of these have addiction issues which is manifesting on the streets:

The business woman states she brought the issue to the attention of Gardaí and is disappointed with their response.

An Garda Síochána told Radio Kerry News they work with local communities to alleviate instances of anti-social behaviour and related crime in support of community safety.

It says in addition to general patrols, An Garda Síochána put in place bespoke policing operations in response to local issues and Gardaí in the Tralee District do carry out proactive patrols in this area.

Gardaí are on patrol 24-hours a day responding to calls for service from their local community, they add.