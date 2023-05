A Kerry business owner says she’s considering closing down because of constant anti-social behaviour close to where her premises is.

The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, runs a business on Market Street in Tralee.

She says drug-taking and dealing along with other anti-social behaviour are regular occurrences outside her premises.

Advertisement

The business woman says she was forced to close her business early as a result and says the response from gardaí is disappointing.