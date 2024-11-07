Advertisement
Calls for improvements at Tralee junction which is scene of several collisions

Nov 7, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
There have been calls for action to be taken to improve a Tralee junction which has been the scene of several serious accidents.

Safety issues at the junction at Caherslee and Lios Carraig was raised at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

Fianna Fáil councillors Mikey Sheehy and Anne O’Sullivan and Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly all tabled motions on the issue.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy called for the MD to urgently seek funding for the installation of a controlled signal system at the Caherslee Road and Lios Carraig Drive junction.

He says this is a large residential area and it’s an area of high speed; he referenced a number of serious collisions that have taken place in recent years.

Cllr Anne O’Sullivan asked if the area was included in the 2025 restoration improvement programme. She told the meeting action was needed to mitigate against more serious accidents occurring at this location.

Meanwhile, Cllr Paul Daly asked for traffic calming measures to be introduced at the entrance to Glencairn estate and on the road to the mart.

Kerry County Council stated the L6701 Lios Carraig drive junction with the R551 Caherslee road is located within the study area of the Tralee Local Transport Plan.

It says this route will be considered for future suitable funding opportunities to provide improved and enhanced active travel provisions.

The council also stated this junction will be considered for the Department of Transport’s safety improvement works.

