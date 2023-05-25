Calls for HSE to develop action plan for West Kerry Community Hospital

There are calls for the HSE to develop an action plan to attract and retain staff to help the West Kerry Community Hospital reach its full potential.

Ospidéal Pobal Chorca Dhuibhne opened in 2008 and was granted €16.4 million in funding to deliver services for West Kerry, including over 60 beds.

It’s currently operating 46 beds.

Advertisement

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald brought a motion relating to the hospital to the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Fitzgerald wants the council to write to Cork Kerry Community Healthcare and the HSE asking them to develop an action plan for the West Kerry Community Hospital.

He says this could be similar to the GRO UHK programme, which was recently launched by the Tralee-based hospital to address areas of concern there.

Advertisement

In recent weeks, councillors have raised concerns regarding the lack of beds available at the West Kerry Community Hospital and the need for action to open the hospital to its full capacity.

In response, the HSE stated it’s committed to optimising the service provision at the West Kerry facility; it says a number of remote rural hospitals have experienced challenges in recruiting staff and these challenges have been particularly acute in Dingle.

Cllr Fitzgerald says there are fears locally that some of the staff at the community hospital might be lost this year and says something needs to be done.

Advertisement

He says he wants the HSE to put a plan in place to outline how it plans to secure and retain staff as well as ensuring the West Kerry Community Hospital reaches its true potential.