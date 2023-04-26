UHK General Manager says new action plan will take time to fix issues at hospital

It will take time for University Hospital Kerry’s new action plan to fix issues at the hospital.

That’s the view of General Manager of UHK, Mary Fitzgerald.

She was speaking at the launch of the hospital’s programme of work, GRO UHK, which stands for Growing, Rejuvenating and Optimising.

The GRO UHK programme is the hospital’s response to a HIQA report earlier this year which found the emergency department overcrowded and understaffed, and a separate HSE review in 2022.

The plan includes over 50 new projects within 200 new actions, including the delivery of 40 additional, single isolation beds, and a new permanent oncology building.

General Manager Mary Fitzgerald says although many parts of the plan have already started, it will take time to make the necessary changes.