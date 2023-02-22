Calls for external review to be undertaken into University Hospital Kerry

There are calls for an external review to be undertaken into all departments at University Hospital Kerry.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris made the call at the recent monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Deirdre Ferris told the meeting that there’ve been 22 motions relating to UHK brought before the council over the past 12-months.

She says all departments need to be reviewed and spoke about concerns she has with scans (MRI and CT) being read outside of UHK, adding recently she’s been made aware that ultrasounds from UHK are now being read in Galway.

She claims external scans couldn’t be read during the cyber-attack, adding while extra security has been implemented it’s not a risk that can be taken.

Cllr Ferris is also calling on the HSE to provide the council with a 10-year plan for UHK and says staff have given it their all in recent crises and deserve more resources which are needed to provide a full provision of services.

Meanwhile, Cathaoirleach of the council John Francis Flynn is seeking an emergency meeting with Minister for Health Stephen Donelly to discuss the situation at UHK.

The Fianna Fáil councillor believes the hospital is at breaking point and says something needs to be done.

Independent councillor Johnny Healy-Rae also wants the council to write to Minister Donnelly, seeking an investigation as to why 20% more people have died in the past three months than in previous years.

He says it’s likely that some deaths are COVID related and feels others are service related.

Cllr Healy-Rae says if it was any other species, like deer or birds, an inquiry would be carried out.