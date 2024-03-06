Calls for crisis within fishing industry to be tackled

The price of fish will rise and jobs will be lost in the fishing industry unless steps are taken to tackle the crisis in Irish fishing.

The Irish South and West Fish Producers' Organisation says reduced fishing quotas are squeezing fishermen out of the industry.

The number of fish being processed here is at its lowest level ever, with the stringent enforcement of regulations being blamed for the decline.

Patrick Murphy from the organisation is contesting the European election in Ireland South for Aontú.

He says a supply shortage will drive up prices for consumers: