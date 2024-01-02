Advertisement
Call on Tralee EuroMillions syndicates to check tickets

Jan 2, 2024 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Call on Tralee EuroMillions syndicates to check tickets
The winners of a half-a-million-euro EuroMillions ticket bought in Tralee last month have yet to come forward.

The lucky ticket was sold at Tesco in the town centre, and won the EuroMillions Plus draw on December 15th.

It’s thought it was bought by a syndicate, given the high value of the ticket purchased.

The National Lottery is urging people, particularly syndicates, who bought EuroMillions tickets in Tesco Tralee town centre, to check their numbers as they may have scooped half a million euro.

Meanwhile, the winners of over €192,000 in the December 16th Lotto draw collected their winnings just before Christmas.

The family syndicate from Dingle, matched five numbers and the bonus, and purchased their ticket at Garvey’s SuperValu Dingle.

