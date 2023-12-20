Advertisement
Kerry syndicates strike gold

Dec 20, 2023 17:53 By radiokerrynews
The winners of over €192,000 in Saturday night’s Lotto have made contact with the National Lottery.

It’s expected the money will be paid out this week to the family syndicate from Dingle, who matched five numbers and the bonus in the Lotto draw.

They purchased their ticket in advance on November 21st at Garvey’s SuperValu Dingle.

Meanwhile people, particularly syndicates, are being asked to check their EuroMillions tickets after one bought in Tralee scooped half a million euro.

It was sold at Tesco in Tralee town, and was the winner of the EuroMillions Plus draw last Friday.

Fran Whearty of the National Lottery believes it’s owned by a syndicate, given the value of the ticket purchased, so he’s calling on syndicates to check their numbers.

