A Lotto player in Dingle has won over €192,000 in last night’s Lotto Jackpot.

The player matched five numbers and the bonus in the Lotto draw.

The ticket was purchased on Tuesday November 21st at Garvey’s SuperValu Dingle.

This follows a Tralee player who won €500,000 in Friday’s EuroMillions Plus draw.

This ticket was bought in Tesco in Tralee town.

Kerry players are urged to check their tickets.