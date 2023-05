There's a call for a nationwide cull of Sika deer.

The species originated from Japan and was brought to Ireland in 1860; they’re particularly prevalent in Kerry.

Under the Wildlife Act 1976, all deer species are protected.

Rewilding campaigner, Eoghan Daltun says Sika deer are devastating native woodland, so their protected status should be removed immediately.

He says they meet the criteria of invasive species.