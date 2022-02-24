Call for Justice Department to take responsibility for coroners from council

A Kerry councillor is calling for the Department of Justice to take full responsibility for the Coroners Service in Kerry.

Currently, Kerry County Council, like all other councils, except for Dublin, have to cover the costs associated with the two coroners’ offices in Kerry.

Last year it amounted to €350,000, with an estimated cost this year of €273,500.

Councillor Charlie Farrelly made the call at the local authority’s monthly meeting, and also says a full coroner service should be available at weekends in Kerry, to deal with any sudden deaths.