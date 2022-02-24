Advertisement
Call for Justice Department to take responsibility for coroners from council

Feb 24, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Charlie Farrelly (Non-Party) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry councillor is calling for the Department of Justice to take full responsibility for the Coroners Service in Kerry.

Currently, Kerry County Council, like all other councils, except for Dublin, have to cover the costs associated with the two coroners’ offices in Kerry.

Last year it amounted to €350,000, with an estimated cost this year of €273,500.

Councillor Charlie Farrelly made the call at the local authority’s monthly meeting, and also says a full coroner service should be available at weekends in Kerry, to deal with any sudden deaths.

 

