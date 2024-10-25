Busy schedule of events across Kerry this October bank holiday weekend

This October bank holiday weekend is set to be a busy one in Kerry.

There are events taking place across the county, with music and village festivals, heritage events and Halloween festivities.

The Kerry Homecoming festival at Halloween continues across the Kingdom this long weekend.

Events include An Féile Eile which takes place in Killorglin, celebrating the unseen, unheard, and unexplored – through art, music and folklore.

Kerry Writers' Museum are hosting events throughout the weekend including a book launch, kids art class, and an afternoon of music, song and stories.

Meanwhile, in South Kerry, the Skellig Coast Archaeology Festival continues with activities in the theme of the Cailleach.

The annual Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival got underway in Castleisland yesterday, and runs until Monday, with pub trails, singing and trad sessions.

The 31st Moyvane Village Festival gets underway this evening, featuring stories, poems, and songs with Gabriel Fitzmaurice; a dog show, and the Trail of Horror on Monday evening for children.

Samhain na Snadhma begins in Sneem tomorrow with Scarecrows on the green at the North Square.

Other festivities include live music, kids activities, nature walks and Samhain folklore.

Kenmare’s annual Halloween Howl gets underway this evening, with events taking place up until November the 1st.

The Oíche Samhain Festival kicks off in Waterville on Saturday, with a host of Halloween festivities, including workshops, seanchaí’s and spooky events.

Elsewhere, the inaugural Halloween Shopping Festival takes place in Killarney this weekend.