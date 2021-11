Bus Éireann's contributes €6 million to the Tralee economy.

This is according to a report by KPMG on the impact the company has on communities.

82 people who live in Kerry are employed by Bus Éireann.

The company transports 5,400 students on school transport in the county.

In the southern region, including Kerry, 21.6 million passengers used the service in 2019.