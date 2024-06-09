Brendan Cronin retains seat in Killarney LEA

The fourth seat has been secured by Brendan Cronin in the Killarney LEA.

Heading into the 7th count, he was just one vote off the quota of 1,785.

Count 7 saw the distribution of Natalia Krasnenkova’s 157 votes.

Brendan Cronin received 3 votes; he just needed one to take him above the quota.

The first candidates were elected in the Killarney LEA around 4pm today – they were Maura Healy-Rae and Martin Grady. Then it was John O'Donoghue who took the third seat and he was elected around 6pm.

Five hours later and we now have four people elected to the Killarney LEA.

There are now three more seats to be filled in this area Kamaruzzaman Abdul Kadir has the lowest number of votes and has been eliminated; his 210 votes will now be distributed.

As it stands, it’s Niall Kelleher with 1,748, then the next highest votes are with Niall Botty O’Callaghan on 1,499 and then Marie Moloney is looks poised to take the last seat at it stands with 1,323.

Brendan Cronin has been elected after the seventh count for the Killarney LEA just after 11pm. #elections2024

Count 7 results:

Abdul Kadir, Kamaruzzaman (Non-Party) - (+7) 210

Cronin, Brendan (Non-Party) - (+3) 1,787

Griffin, Diarmaid (Green Party) - (+20) 394

Healy, Dermot (Fine Gael) - (+15) 788

Kelleher, Niall (Fianna Fáil) - (+63) 1,748

Kenneally, Caroline (Sinn Féin) - (+5) 332

Mahmud, Iqbal (Non-Party) - (+8) 335

Moloney, Marie (Labour) - (+12) 1,323

O’Callaghan, Niall Botty (Non-Party) - (+5) 1,499

Switzer, Damien (Sinn Féin) - (+3) 443