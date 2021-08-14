BREAKING NEWS - Tyrone Pull-Out Of August 21st All Ireland Football Semi-Final Versus Kerry

The breaking news in the past hour is that Tyrone have pulled out of next weekend's All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Final against Kerry.

The big question is whether the GAA will grant the walkover to the Kingdom or if they will give Tyrone another week to recover from the Covid-19 outbreak which has affected the fixture.

The game was due to be played tomorrow but it was postponed by six days to facilitate the Tyrone panel.

Statement from Tyrone GAA

This morning, the Tyrone GAA Management Committee has decided that it is not in a position to field its senior football team in the rescheduled All-Ireland football championship semi-final in Croke Park, on next Saturday.

Having received expert medical opinion on the existing, and future health and welfare of the players who contracted the Covid19 virus during the period of this last two weeks, and following consultation with the team’s management, this decision has been made with the greatest reluctance, and with deep regret.

It is acknowledged that the decision taken will cause major disappointment and significant inconvenience for the Association, in general, the GAA fraternity of Kerry, and especially for Tyrone’s patrons and supporters, but the welfare and safety of players has been the over-riding factor in all considerations of this difficult situation.

