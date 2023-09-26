Both weather warnings for Kerry upgraded to status orange

Kerry will be under two status orange weather warnings tomorrow when Storm Anges makes landfall.

Met Éireann has upgraded its warnings for the county.

Orange level warnings for wind and rain will now be in place for Kerry from 9am to 3pm tomorrow.

Kerry County Council’s severe weather management team says it's monitoring the weather forecasts and continue to issue updated advice.

Met Éireann is forecasting heavy and intense rainfall, as well as very strong and gusty winds.

It says there may be localised and coastal flooding, very difficult travelling conditions, surface water and debris on roads and potential power outages.

Kerry County Council is advising members of the public to prepare for severe weather and to ensure that items vulnerable to high winds are stored away safely.

The council says any unnecessary journeys should be avoided for the duration of the weather warning.

It says anyone that must travel should be extremely cautious and to expect surface water and spot flooding on all routes.

Kerry County Council says anyone in coastal areas should stay back, stay high and stay dry.

Council crews are on standby to respond to issues which arise and sandbags are being deployed in areas prone to flooding.

An emergency number to which weather-related issues can be reported to Kerry County Council on 066 7183588; this line will be available from 7am tomorrow.