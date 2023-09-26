Council’s severe weather management team monitoring forecasts ahead of Storm Agnes

Kerry County Council says its severe weather management team is monitoring the weather forecasts as the county prepares for Storm Agnes.

Two weather warnings come into effect for Kerry tomorrow, with the council advising people to prepare for severe weather.

A status orange rain warning is in effect for Kerry from 9am to 3pm tomorrow.

A status yellow wind warning is in place from 7am tomorrow until midnight tomorrow night.

Met Éireann is warning of the potential for difficult travelling conditions, localised and coastal flooding, power outages, fallen trees and branches, and poor visibility.

Kerry County Council says its severe weather management team is monitoring weather forecasts and will issue further advice and updates to the public over the next 24 hours.

The council is advising people to prepare for severe weather tomorrow, and ensure items vulnerable to high winds are stored away.

Kerry County Council is also advising motorists to travel with extreme caution tomorrow, and to expect surface water and spot flooding on all routes.