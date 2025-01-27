People in Kerry are being asked to donate blood to help restore critically low stocks.

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service says numerous blood donation clinics have been cancelled due to freezing temperatures and then storms since Christmas.

The IBTS says the recent severe weather events, including Storm Éowyn, and high levels of respiratory illness within communities, has significantly impacted on blood collections.

It says it’s running critically low in blood stocks, with current supplies under three days for many blood groups.

The IBTS needs to collect 3,200 units of blood every week to maintain national blood supply.

Prior to last week’s storm, the IBTS had issued a pre-amber alert to all Irish hospitals, allowing it to manage the limited supply more effectively across the health service.

If the IBTS has to issue an amber alert, which is the next escalation, it could have an immediate implication for hospitals and elective surgical procedures requiring blood support.

There will be blood clinics in Kerry today and tomorrow, and the IBTS is appealing to existing donors and new ones to help by attending the clinics.

The first clinic will take place this evening from 4:50 to 8:10 at the Listowel Arms Hotel.

The second will be held tomorrow, also at the Listowel Arms Hotel, and at the same time of 4:50pm to 8:10pm.

People can book appointments by calling 1800 222 111.

More information is available here.