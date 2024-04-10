Beauty practitioners from across Kerry have been celebrated at the annual Connect Kerry Hair and Beauty Awards.

The Awards ceremony took place in the Rose Hotel, Tralee on Sunday.

The judging panel evaluated nominees across 23 categories, as well as for several honorary awards.

Advertisement

Award Winners

Lifetime Achievement Recipient: Joe O’Brien, The Barber

Connect Kerry Beauty Therapist of The Year: Doreen Enright, The Beauty Spot, Tarbert

Advertisement

Connect Kerry Best Educator to The Industry: Rachel Aslett

Connect Kerry Spa of The Year: Dr Grainne Ryan Aesthetics, The Spa at Killarney Plaza

Connect Kerry Beauty Salon of The Year in Association with Kenmare Beauty Rooms: Marions Beauty Castleisland

Advertisement

Connect Kerry Hair Salon of The Year in Association with Hairworks Hair and Beauty: Peter Mark, Tralee

Connect Kerry Massage Specialist in Association Celebration Events: Katerina Petrova, Peninsula Spa at Dingle Skellig

Connect Kerry Junior Hair/Beauty in Association with Kerry College: Amy Reidy

Advertisement

Connect Kerry People’s Choice: Nadur Spa at Ballygarry Estate

Connect Kerry Counter/ Salon/Spa Manager in Association with Billgenie: Shauna O’Shea Easanna Spa at Sheen Falls

Connect Kerry Overall Beauty Individual: Jacqueline O’Connor, Nadur Spa

Advertisement

Connect Kerry Male Grooming and Barbering in Association with Beardsmith: Mo Saleh, The Turkish Barber, Killarney

Connect Kerry Overall Hair Individual: Elaine Casey, Peter Mark, Tralee

Connect Kerry Hair Extension Specialist of The Year in Association with Tracey Grimes Hair and Extensions: Samantha Clifford, Vogue Hair and Beauty

Connect Kerry Cutting and Restyling Specialist in Association with K+A Cleaning: Jean Counihan, Allure Hair Killarney

Connect Kerry Salon Ambience Award: Skin Beauty at The Gleneagle

Connect Kerry Team of The Year: Vogue Hair and Beauty

Connect Kerry Aesthetics Specialist in Association with Thermage at Susan Crean Dental & Facial Aesthetics: Joan Marie Pierce Aesthetics Listowel

Connect Kerry Rising Star Award: Bríd Mason, Beauty by Bríd

Connect Kerry Best Blow Dry in Association with ‘Rock It’ Kaftans - Demelza Moriarty, Tralee Hair Studio

Connect Kerry Colour Technician in Association with Listowel Garden Centre: Courtney Goggin Brush ’N’ Blush

Connect Kerry One to Watch in the Industry: Emma O’Sullivan, Eileen’s Beauty

Connect Kerry Outstanding Knowledge of Chosen Industry: Karolyna Niemcyk, Vogue Hair and Beauty

Connect Kerry Lash Specialist in Association with Rashas Beauty: Lilliana Bojanowska, Lillana’s Lashes, Killarney

Connect Kerry Brow Specialist in Association with Rashas Beauty: Monika Banach, Transform by Mon

Connect Kerry Years of Service to the Industry: Frances, Maureen and all at Brush ‘N’ Blush

Connect Kerry Wedding /Occasion Hair in Association with John Walsh Photo: Noirin Goulding, No 18 Hair and Beauty, Listowel

Connect Kerry Business Development Award: Patricia McCarthy, Lavander Hair Kerry/Cork

Connect Kerry Waxing/Threading Specialist in Association with Connect Events: Leona Murphy, The Beauty Base, Listowel

Connect Kerry Outstanding Contribution to the Industry: Anne Fitzgerald, Tralee Hair Studio

Connect Kerry Facial Specialist in Association with Eavanna Breen Skin and Laser Clinic: Sharron O’Connor, Peninsula Spa at Dingle Skellig

Connect Kerry Nail Technician in Association with Nails By Daniela: Justyna Switlicka-Paprocka, Beautz Killarney

Connect Kerry Excellence in Customer Service: Nikkis Hair and Beauty, Kilorglin

Connect Kerry Best Start Up Individual: Ellen Hand, Beauty by Ellie

Connect Kerry Wedding and Occasion Make-Up Specialist in Association with Expose Design: Cliodhna Foley

Connect Kerry Best Use of Social Media: Beautz Salon, Killarney

Connect Kerry Make-Up Artist of The Year in Association with That’s Perfect: Rachel Driscoll, Vogue Hair and Beauty, Tralee