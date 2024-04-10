Beauty practitioners from across Kerry have been celebrated at the annual Connect Kerry Hair and Beauty Awards.
The Awards ceremony took place in the Rose Hotel, Tralee on Sunday.
The judging panel evaluated nominees across 23 categories, as well as for several honorary awards.
Award Winners
Lifetime Achievement Recipient: Joe O’Brien, The Barber
Connect Kerry Beauty Therapist of The Year: Doreen Enright, The Beauty Spot, Tarbert
Connect Kerry Best Educator to The Industry: Rachel Aslett
Connect Kerry Spa of The Year: Dr Grainne Ryan Aesthetics, The Spa at Killarney Plaza
Connect Kerry Beauty Salon of The Year in Association with Kenmare Beauty Rooms: Marions Beauty Castleisland
Connect Kerry Hair Salon of The Year in Association with Hairworks Hair and Beauty: Peter Mark, Tralee
Connect Kerry Massage Specialist in Association Celebration Events: Katerina Petrova, Peninsula Spa at Dingle Skellig
Connect Kerry Junior Hair/Beauty in Association with Kerry College: Amy Reidy
Connect Kerry People’s Choice: Nadur Spa at Ballygarry Estate
Connect Kerry Counter/ Salon/Spa Manager in Association with Billgenie: Shauna O’Shea Easanna Spa at Sheen Falls
Connect Kerry Overall Beauty Individual: Jacqueline O’Connor, Nadur Spa
Connect Kerry Male Grooming and Barbering in Association with Beardsmith: Mo Saleh, The Turkish Barber, Killarney
Connect Kerry Overall Hair Individual: Elaine Casey, Peter Mark, Tralee
Connect Kerry Hair Extension Specialist of The Year in Association with Tracey Grimes Hair and Extensions: Samantha Clifford, Vogue Hair and Beauty
Connect Kerry Cutting and Restyling Specialist in Association with K+A Cleaning: Jean Counihan, Allure Hair Killarney
Connect Kerry Salon Ambience Award: Skin Beauty at The Gleneagle
Connect Kerry Team of The Year: Vogue Hair and Beauty
Connect Kerry Aesthetics Specialist in Association with Thermage at Susan Crean Dental & Facial Aesthetics: Joan Marie Pierce Aesthetics Listowel
Connect Kerry Rising Star Award: Bríd Mason, Beauty by Bríd
Connect Kerry Best Blow Dry in Association with ‘Rock It’ Kaftans - Demelza Moriarty, Tralee Hair Studio
Connect Kerry Colour Technician in Association with Listowel Garden Centre: Courtney Goggin Brush ’N’ Blush
Connect Kerry One to Watch in the Industry: Emma O’Sullivan, Eileen’s Beauty
Connect Kerry Outstanding Knowledge of Chosen Industry: Karolyna Niemcyk, Vogue Hair and Beauty
Connect Kerry Lash Specialist in Association with Rashas Beauty: Lilliana Bojanowska, Lillana’s Lashes, Killarney
Connect Kerry Brow Specialist in Association with Rashas Beauty: Monika Banach, Transform by Mon
Connect Kerry Years of Service to the Industry: Frances, Maureen and all at Brush ‘N’ Blush
Connect Kerry Wedding /Occasion Hair in Association with John Walsh Photo: Noirin Goulding, No 18 Hair and Beauty, Listowel
Connect Kerry Business Development Award: Patricia McCarthy, Lavander Hair Kerry/Cork
Connect Kerry Waxing/Threading Specialist in Association with Connect Events: Leona Murphy, The Beauty Base, Listowel
Connect Kerry Outstanding Contribution to the Industry: Anne Fitzgerald, Tralee Hair Studio
Connect Kerry Facial Specialist in Association with Eavanna Breen Skin and Laser Clinic: Sharron O’Connor, Peninsula Spa at Dingle Skellig
Connect Kerry Nail Technician in Association with Nails By Daniela: Justyna Switlicka-Paprocka, Beautz Killarney
Connect Kerry Excellence in Customer Service: Nikkis Hair and Beauty, Kilorglin
Connect Kerry Best Start Up Individual: Ellen Hand, Beauty by Ellie
Connect Kerry Wedding and Occasion Make-Up Specialist in Association with Expose Design: Cliodhna Foley
Connect Kerry Best Use of Social Media: Beautz Salon, Killarney
Connect Kerry Make-Up Artist of The Year in Association with That’s Perfect: Rachel Driscoll, Vogue Hair and Beauty, Tralee