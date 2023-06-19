Women across all sectors honoured at Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards

Women across all sectors of business in Kerry were honoured at the Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards at Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee on Friday night.

The Connect Kerry Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr Helena McMahon of Seabody Ireland and Munster Technology University.

Breda O’Dwyer, also of Munster Technology University, was presented with an appreciation award for her contribution in education and business.

Advertisement

The Connect Kerry Young Business Woman Award, in association with Radio Kerry, was awarded to Natasha McAuliffe of Pawz N’Clawz Pet Sitting, Castleisland.

A full list of winners is below -

Advertisement

Advertisement

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Business Services in association with IRISH DRAIN SERVICES – Gina Jones Inspire HR

The Connect Kerry Business Customer Service Award – Zhaia Landers Pixie Property Management

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Childcare in association with MOUNTHAWK MONTESSORI – Elaine Murphy Puffins Childcare

Advertisement

The Connect Kerry Business Entrepreneur Award – Laura Collins Collins Equestrain

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Consumer & Retail in association with AIB BANK – Mairead Roberts Listowel Garden Centre

The Connect Kerry Business Development award –Diana Thornton LiKe Bikes

Advertisement

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Creative Design in association with ROCK IT KAFTANS – Lyndsay Lawless of the Lawless Company

The Connect Kerry Family Business of the year Award – Eileen Creedon Top o the Coom

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Education & Training in association with SOUTH KERRY SKILLNET –Maebh O Connor Aiseanna na Hoige

The Connect Kerry One to Watch – Orla Brosnan Clipity Clop

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Entertainment in association with K+A Services –Jessica Courtney Leen, West End School of Arts

The Connect Kerry Team Leader –Eileen O Mahony Maroney Michael Guineys Tralee

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Financial Services in association with CSG ACCOUNTANTS – Anne Hannon Sort my Books

The Connect Kerry Specialist In her business Award – Cathriona Hobbart John Canty Accountants

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Sport & Fitness in association with SCOTIA CLINIC – Cassandra Buckley

The Connect Kerry Reader’s Choice Award – Hayley Murphy Legacy Elite

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Floristry & Horticulture in association with TRALEE BAY WETLANDS Karen Browne Florist

The Connect Kerry Social Media –Anna and Orla Snook, Valentia Island Vermouth

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Food Production in association with O SULLIVANS BAKERY. – Rustic Boowa

The Connect Kerry years of Service to her chosen Industry Award –Fiona O Connor INEC

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Health & Wellness in association with BEACH FITNESS –Rebecca Atkinson

The Connect Kerry National/International Business Woman of the year Award –Mariana Kobal Wazp

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Literature & Creative Writing in association with EXPOSE DESIGN –Emma Larkin

The Connect Kerry Media Support to Women in Business – Keelin Riley Southwest Social

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Marketing PR & Events in association with BALLYROE HEIGHTS – Mary McQuinn O Donoghue Ring Hotel Group

The Connect Kerry Rising Star Award – Lauren Critch The Wild Tribe.

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Media in association with KERRY BUSINESS WOMENS NETWORK – Lauri Giroux, Designed by Lauri

The Connect Kerry Mission Possible Award – Sharon Brosnan Slimming world.

Connect Kerry New Business Award in association with CARA CREDIT UNION –Sherry O Callaghan Town and Country Real Estate

The Connect Kerry overall Best Business – Tangney Opticians Kerry

Kerry Outstanding Manager Award in association with CWM WEALTH MANAGEMENT – Bridget Flannery Dingle Sea Seafari

The Connect Kerry Further Training Support to Women in Business Maeve Lyons RDI HUB KILORGLIN

Connect Kerry Community Champion Award in association with LISTOWEL GARDEN CENTRE –Claire Maher Bumblance Ireland

The Connect Kerry Home Based Business Award – Niamh Savage Tastebuds

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Science & Innovation in association with JOHN CANTY ACCOUTANTS – Clodagh Moynihan Acorncloud

The Connect Kerry Most Inspirational Business Woman – Finnoula O Callaghan RDI Hub Kilorglin

Connect Kerry Business Woman in Veterinary & Pet Care in association with JOHN WALSH PHOTO –Paula Curtin MTU

The Connect Kerry Editor’s Choice Award – Andzelik Sitkowska k+a cleaning Services

Connect Kerry Young Business Woman Award in association with RADIO KERRY –Natasha McCauliffe

The Connect Kerry Lifetime Achievement Award – DR HELENA MCMAHON. Seabody Ireland and MTU.